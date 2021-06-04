Home

Hong Kong to censor films that ‘endanger national security’

| @BBCWorld
June 13, 2021 4:23 am

Censors in Hong Kong have been given the power to vet films that authorities say may endanger national security, as a clampdown on dissent continues.

The order also instructs censors to prevent and suppress acts that do not uphold the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China.

Hong Kong’s thriving film industry had previously enjoyed freedoms not seen on the mainland.

Article continues after advertisement

Last year Beijing imposed a new law to stamp out pro-democracy protests.

The national security law can carry a maximum term of life in prison.

The Film Censorship Authority should stay “vigilant to the portrayal, depiction or treatment of any act or activity which may amount to an offence endangering national security”, the government said in a statement.

“Any content of a film which is objectively and reasonably capable of being perceived as endorsing, supporting, promoting, such act or activity” will be censored, according to the guidelines.

It also cites “the common responsibility of the people of Hong Kong to safeguard the sovereignty, unification and territorial integrity of the People’s Republic of China.”

Films go through strict censors on the Chinese mainland and only a select few Western films or documentaries are released commercially each year. Historically Hong Kong has taken a far more liberal approach.

The order has been met with anger and sadness by many on social media who say it will curtail artistic expression.

