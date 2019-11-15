Hong Kong security law: Life sentences for breaking law

People in Hong Kong face the possibility of life behind bars for breaking a controversial new security law imposed by China.

The details of the law, which criminalises secession, subversion and collusion with foreign forces, were published after it had come into force.

Critics say the new law effectively curtails protest and freedom of speech.

Article continues after advertisement

It was brought in by Beijing following increasing unrest and a widening pro-democracy movement.

Hong Kong’s leader, Carrie Lam, defended the law, saying it filled a “gaping hole” in national security. Earlier, the Beijing-backed politician admitted she had not seen the draft.

The UK, EU and Nato have all expressed concern and anger, while pro-democracy groups have started to disband.

Full details of the new law include:

Crimes of secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces are punishable by a minimum sentence of 10 years, with the maximum being life

Inciting hatred of the central government and Hong Kong’s regional government are now offences under Article 29

Damaging public transport facilities can be considered terrorism

Those found guilty will not be allowed to stand for public office

Beijing will establish a new security office in Hong Kong, with its own law enforcement personnel – neither of which would come under the local authority’s jurisdiction

Hong Kong’s chief executive can appoint judges in national security cases and the justice secretary can decide whether or not there is a jury

Decisions made by the national security commission, set up by local authorities, cannot be challenged legally

China also says it will take over prosecution in cases which are considered “very serious”, while some trials will be heard behind closed doors.

People suspected of breaking the law can be wire-tapped and put under surveillance

Management of foreign non-governmental organisations and news agencies will be strengthened

The law will also apply to non-permanent residents

The law will not apply to acts which happened before it came into force.

Under the national security law, many of the acts of protest that have rocked Hong Kong over the past year could now be classed as subversion or secession… and punished with up to life in prison.

Fearing repercussions, political activists are resigning their posts.and one pro-democracy protester, who asked to remain anonymous, said that ordinary people are now deleting posts on social media.

Many people are just stopping talking about politics, and stopping talking about freedom and democracy because they want to save their own lives.

They want to save their freedom and avoid being arrested.