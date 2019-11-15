Hong Kong rounds up 53 pro-democracy activists

More than 50 of Hong Kong’s most prominent pro-democracy activists and politicians have been arrested in the biggest crackdown since China imposed a draconian security law last year.

About 1,000 police took part in morning raids on 72 premises across the city.

Those held helped run an unofficial “primary” to pick opposition candidates ahead of postponed 2020 elections.

Article continues after advertisement

They are accused of trying to “overthrow” the government. Activists say the new law aims to quash dissent.

China’s government imposed the legislation on the semi-autonomous territory in June, saying it was necessary to curb months of sometimes violent pro-democracy protests.