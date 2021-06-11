World
Hong Kong police arrest editor after raid on paper
June 17, 2021 3:25 pm
Cheung Kim Hung escorted by police [Source: BBC]
Hong Kong police arrested the editor-in-chief and four other executives of pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, on suspicion of violating the national security law.
Apple Daily is owned by media mogul Jimmy Lai, who was also arrested and jailed on a string of charges.
Apple Daily is known to be critical of Beijing’s leadership.
Dozens of prominent activists have been arrested since the national security law was introduced last year.
