Hong Kong 'no longer autonomous from China' - Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has told Congress that Hong Kong no longer merits special treatment under US law.

The declaration could have major implications for Hong Kong’s trade hub status and is likely to anger Beijing.

He said in a statement that no reasonable person can assert today that Hong Kong maintains a high degree of autonomy from China, given facts on the ground.

It follows Beijing’s plan to impose a controversial new security law on the territory.

Pompeo says the security law was “only the latest in a series of actions that fundamentally undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms.

Hong Kong police have arrested hundreds of people amid new anti-mainland unrest.