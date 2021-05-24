Hong Kong: LegCo vote after electoral overhaul sees record low turnout

A record low turnout has been registered in Hong Kong’s legislative council election, the first since China made sweeping changes.

Only 30.2% of voters took part, officials said – the lowest in Hong Kong’s election history.

A controversial “patriots” resolution approved in March allowed Beijing to vet every candidate.

Article continues after advertisement

Hong Kong officials argue it is needed to ensure stability, but critics say it has weakened democracy in the city.

It is the first general election since China introduced a national security law, making it easier to punish pro-democracy protesters following massive demonstrations in the territory back in 2019.

The Legislative Council, widely known as LegCo, is a powerful body that makes and amends laws in Hong Kong.

Only 20 of the 90 legislative seats will be directly elected, with 40 picked by the pro-Beijing Election Committee and 30 chosen by special interest groups like business and trade – which also historically lean towards Beijing.