Hong Kong implements strict measures amid new cases

Hong Kong is introducing some of its toughest measures yet to control the coronavirus, following a sustained peak in new cases.

From Wednesday, dining in restaurants is banned and only two people from different households can meet each other.

Face masks must also be worn in all public places.

Hong Kong, which had seen early success against COVID-19, is now regularly reporting over 100 new daily cases.

Restrictions have been progressively tightened again this month with bars, gyms and beauty parlours already closed.