World
Hong Kong hospitals face 'collapse' as outbreak grows
BBC
July 29, 2020 4:46 pm
Carrie Lam has urged residents to stay home as the city grapples with a growing outbreak. [Source: BBC]
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has warned that the city’s hospital system could face “collapse” as it grapples with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.
She said the city was “on the verge of a large-scale community outbreak”, urging people to stay indoors.
New regulations, including mandatory face masks and the closure of dine-in restaurants, kicked in on Wednesday.
Article continues after advertisement
Hong Kong – which had early success against COVID-19 – is now regularly reporting over 100 new daily cases.
Less than a month ago, the average number of new daily cases was under 10.
Sponsored Links