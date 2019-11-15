Home

World

Hong Kong hospitals face 'collapse' as outbreak grows

BBC
July 29, 2020 4:46 pm
Carrie Lam has urged residents to stay home as the city grapples with a growing outbreak. [Source: BBC]

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has warned that the city’s hospital system could face “collapse” as it grapples with a sharp rise in coronavirus cases.

She said the city was “on the verge of a large-scale community outbreak”, urging people to stay indoors.

New regulations, including mandatory face masks and the closure of dine-in restaurants, kicked in on Wednesday.

Hong Kong – which had early success against COVID-19 – is now regularly reporting over 100 new daily cases.

Less than a month ago, the average number of new daily cases was under 10.

