Hong Kong democracy activists found guilty over Tiananmen vigil

Three prominent figures in Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement have been found guilty for their involvement in the territory’s annual vigil to mark the Tiananmen square crackdown that left thousands of people dead.

Media tycoon Jimmy Lai and activist Chow Hang-tung, were convicted of inciting others to take part in the city’s annual Tiananmen vigil on June 4 last year, while Gwyneth Ho was convicted of taking part in an “unauthorised” assembly.

Chow was also convicted of taking part in an “unauthorised” assembly.

Rights group Amnesty International said the convictions were an “attack on the rights to freedom of expression and assembly”.

Lai, Chow and Ho all pleaded not guilty. They are all in custody having been refused bail.

Like many other prominent political activists in Hong Kong, Lai, Chow and Ho are facing multiple charges – some that could bring potential life imprisonment under the National Security Law that was imposed by China in June 2020.