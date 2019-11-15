Hong Kong: Chinese ambassador warns UK over 'interference'

China has warned the UK not to interfere with Hong Kong following the imposition by Beijing of a sweeping new national security law.

Ambassador Liu Xiaoming said the UK’s offer of a path to citizenship for up to three million Hong Kongers amounted to “gross interference”.

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab rejected the accusation.

Opponents of the new law say it erodes Hong Kong’s freedoms as a semi-autonomous region.

Earlier, the Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong issued a plea for the world to stand in solidarity with the territory.