Hong Kong adopts toughest-ever coronavirus curbs after case surge

Hong Kong is set to impose its toughest curbs yet to control the coronavirus, after authorities warned the risk of a large-scale outbreak was extremely high.

Under the new measures, which come into force at midnight – face masks will be mandatory for people using public transport, and restaurants will only be able to provide takeaway after 6pm.

Anyone who does not wear a mask on public transport risks a fine of $645.

Group gatherings will again be limited to four people – a measure last seen during the second wave in March.

Gyms as well as indoor entertainment centres will also have to close.

The government said the restrictions were necessary after “drastic changes” in the outbreak in the territory in recent weeks.