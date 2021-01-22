Home

Hogging COVID vaccines endangers all nations, warns South Africa expert

BBC
January 28, 2021 7:15 am

As South Africa battles a highly infectious new mutation of COVID-19, the country’s leading expert on the pandemic has urged wealthier nations not to hoard vaccine supplies.

They have described the behavior as “unconscionable” and warning that “no-one is safe until everyone is safe”.

Chair of the government’s coronavirus advisory panel Prof Salim Abdool Karim says it simply is not true.

He says in the world that we live in, no-one is safe until everyone is safe.

