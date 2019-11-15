Home

World

HIV vaccine hopes dashed by trial results

| @BBCWorld
February 4, 2020 6:26 am

Hopes have been dashed an experimental vaccine could protect people against HIV, the virus that causes Aids.

The National Institutes of Health has stopped its HVTN 702 trial, of more than 5,000 people in South Africa, as it found the jab did not prevent HIV.

Experts expressed “deep disappointment” but added the search for a preventive HIV vaccine must continue.

Such vaccines do not contain HIV and therefore do not pose any danger of giving HIV to an individual.

