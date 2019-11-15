'Highest temperature on Earth' as Death Valley, US hits 54.4C

What could be the highest temperature ever reliably recorded on Earth – 130F (54.4C) – may have been reached in Death Valley National Park, California.

The recording is being verified by the US National Weather Service.

It comes amid a heatwave on the US’s west coast, where temperatures are forecast to rise further this week.

The scorching conditions have led to two days of blackouts in California after a power plant malfunctioned on Sunday.

Before this, the highest temperature reliably recorded on Earth was 129.2F (54C) – also in Death Valley in 2013.