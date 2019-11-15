Helicopter pilot killed while battling blaze

A pilot of a helicopter fighting fires in California has died after his aircraft crashed.

This was confirmed by US authorities earlier today.

The pilot was the only person onboard the water-dropping helicopter, which crashed near the city of Coalinga.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as authorities battle hundreds of blazes.

Thousands of people have had to flee their homes in areas near San Francisco after several quick-moving wildfires swept into the region.

Most at risk is the city of Vacaville, home to about 100,000, which lies between San Francisco and Sacramento.

Officials went door-to-door overnight in a frantic effort to clear homes.

According to fire officials, 50 structures have burned down in Vacaville, with another 50 damaged by the fire.