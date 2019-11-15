World
Helicopter pilot killed while battling blaze
August 20, 2020 2:31 pm
[Source: BBC]
A pilot of a helicopter fighting fires in California has died after his aircraft crashed.
This was confirmed by US authorities earlier today.
The pilot was the only person onboard the water-dropping helicopter, which crashed near the city of Coalinga.
California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a state of emergency as authorities battle hundreds of blazes.
Thousands of people have had to flee their homes in areas near San Francisco after several quick-moving wildfires swept into the region.
Most at risk is the city of Vacaville, home to about 100,000, which lies between San Francisco and Sacramento.
Officials went door-to-door overnight in a frantic effort to clear homes.
According to fire officials, 50 structures have burned down in Vacaville, with another 50 damaged by the fire.