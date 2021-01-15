Home

Heavy rain hampers search for survivors

BBC
January 18, 2021 6:44 am

Indonesian officials say heavy rain is hampering the search for survivors following a powerful earthquake on Sulawesi island on Friday.

The death toll has now risen to 73, including five members of one family.

Thousands of people left homeless are living in makeshift shelters, and there are fears of a Covid outbreak there.

In recent days Indonesia has endured  deadly landslides, , the loss of a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 with 62 people on board, and a volcanic eruption.

