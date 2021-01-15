Heavy rain hampers search for survivors

Indonesian officials say heavy rain is hampering the search for survivors following a powerful earthquake on Sulawesi island on Friday.

The death toll has now risen to 73, including five members of one family.

Thousands of people left homeless are living in makeshift shelters, and there are fears of a Covid outbreak there.

Article continues after advertisement

In recent days Indonesia has endured deadly landslides, , the loss of a Sriwijaya Air Boeing 737 with 62 people on board, and a volcanic eruption.