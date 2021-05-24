Heatwave and coal shortage spark India's power nightmare

For more than a month, Sandeep Mall’s engineering goods factory next to the Indian capital, Delhi, has been facing crippling power cuts, sometimes up to 14 hours a day.

The 50-odd machines in the factory located in a major manufacturing hub in Faridabad make products for aeronautics, automobile, mining and construction industries.

That happens when he fires up diesel-powered generators to keep the factory running. He says it is three times as expensive to run it on diesel than what he pays to the local power transmission authority.

Beginning in April, power cuts and outages have rippled across India, slowing factories, closing schools, and sparking demonstrations. Two in three households said they were facing power outages, according to more than 21,000 people in 322 districts surveyed by LocalCircles, a polling agency. One in three households reported outages of two hours or more each day.

At least nine states, including Haryana, where Mr Mall’s factory is located, are suffering from prolonged outages. The main reason why electricity is in such short supply is a shortage of coal.

India is the world’s second-largest producer and consumer of coal. The fossil fuel keeps the country’s lights on: three-quarters of the electricity produced uses coal. India sits atop the world’s third-highest reserves of coal and boasts of the world’s largest coal mining company but per person consumption is still modest.