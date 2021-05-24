Heathrow arrest after woman says she was raped on flight

A passenger was arrested at Heathrow Airport after a woman said she was raped in business class on an overnight transatlantic flight from New Jersey.

The woman said she was attacked by a 40-year-old man while others slept on the flight from Newark on 31 January.

Officers boarded the United Airlines plane after it landed at 06:39 GMT and arrested the man who has since been released under investigation.

The Met Police said the woman was being supported by specialist officers.

A spokesman said the Met was aware of “an incident on an inbound flight”.