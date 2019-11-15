Health officials: Coronavirus spread to the US 'inevitable'

Top health officials in the US have warned Americans to brace for the “inevitable” spread of the coronavirus disease that is sweeping the world.

There are 53 confirmed cases in the US, and officials are calling on Congress to urgently pass billions of dollars on the response effort.

President Donald Trump has said the situation is “well under control”.

However, virus fears have sent stock markets plunging for a second day in a row.

More than 2,700 people have died and some 80,000 have been taken ill, mostly in China where the virus originated.