Haunting survivors' memories shake terror trial

Survivors of the terror attacks that killed 130 people in Paris in November 2015 have begun describing their ordeal in a Paris courtroom this week.

The suspects on trial include Salah Abdeslam, the only surviving member of the IS cell that targeted the city on a busy Friday night.

For the next five weeks around 350 survivors and relatives of the dead are scheduled to give their accounts. Some have already proved to be unbearably poignant.

Warning: You may find some of the details in this piece upsetting.

On Wednesday, Maya told how she lost her husband Amine and two friends in the shootings at Le Carillon bar, where 11 people died. Like many she asked for her surname not to be released.

On the evening of 13 November 2015, she was at Le Carillon with Amine, his old friend Mehdi, and twin sisters Emilie and Charlotte Meaud.