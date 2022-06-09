Harvey Weinstein to be charged with indecent assault in UK

[Source: BBC]

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein will be charged with two counts of indecent assault against a woman in London in the summer of 1996.

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) authorised the Metropolitan Police to charge the 70-year-old after a review of evidence gathered by the force.

The Metropolitan Police said it is alleged two offences took place between 31 July and 31 August 1996.

Article continues after advertisement

The alleged victim is a woman who is now aged in her 50s, the force said.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the CPS special crime division, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has the right to a fair trial.”

The CPS said it was “extremely important” that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice the case.

Weinstein’s producer credits include Pulp Fiction (1994), Shakespeare in Love (1998), and The King’s Speech (2010).