Harvey Weinstein remains in hospital following rape conviction

A day after a jury branded Harvey Weinstein a convicted rapist, the former film producer remained at a New York City hospital today.

His new life as an inmate interrupted by concerns about high blood pressure and heart palpitations.

Lawyers for the 67-year-old Weinstein said he was buoyed by plans to appeal yesterday’s sexual assault and rape conviction, and that the detour to Bellevue Hospital on the way to the city’s notorious Rikers Island prison complex was precautionary.

Elsewhere, it was Weinstein’s accusers who were feeling energised.

They’ve continued to herald the verdict in the landmark #MeToo case as a sign that women’s voices are being heard, with some even saying they’re ready to testify in his looming California criminal case, if asked.