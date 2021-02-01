Home

Harvey Weinstein appeals against conviction for sex crimes

| @BBCWorld
April 6, 2021 10:44 am
[Source: BBC]

Lawyers for disgraced American film producer Harvey Weinstein have launched an appeal against his conviction for rape and sexual assault.

69-year-old, Weinstein was convicted in New York City in February 2020 and later sentenced to 23 years in prison.

It was seen as a landmark moment in the #MeToo movement against the sexual abuse and harassment of women.

Weinstein, formerly one of Hollywood’s most powerful figures, has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

He has vowed to clear his name. Filed in New York State Supreme Court, the long-anticipated appeal signals the start of what is expected to be a lengthy attempt to have his conviction quashed.

Weinstein’s lawyers argue that the judge made several errors that denied Weinstein the right to a fair trial.

