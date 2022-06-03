Harry and Meghan remain low-key at Jubilee events

[Source: BBC]

For such a high-profile couple, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have maintained a remarkably low-key presence on the first day of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s travel over the Atlantic for the Jubilee weekend had been treated beforehand like some kind of unpredictable weather front approaching.

Storms were feared.

Royal officials feared the damage.

But it’s been very low-profile for a couple who provoke such a high level of public attention.

They watched Trooping the Colour from a window, not part of the carriage procession or the family group allowed on the balcony of Buckingham Palace.

There’s no escaping their big box-office status, but here they were watching from the wings.

They also dodged any airport arrival photo-fest, with suggestions the Queen sent cars to collect them from a private airport.

Everything stayed under the radar.