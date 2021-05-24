Harry and Meghan not attending Diana reception

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not fly back to London for a reception to celebrate Princess Diana.

A spokesperson has confirmed the royal couple – who live in Santa Barbara, California – won’t be in attendance at the bash at Kensington Palace next week.

The celebration was originally planned to take place in July after the Diana statue was unveiled at the Sunken Garden of the palace to mark the 20th anniversary of Diana’s tragic passing.

The likes of Sir Elton John and around 100 other close friends and family of Diana are also expected to attend the delayed party.

Her sons – whom she had with ex-husband Prince Charles – commissioned sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley to create the touching tribute to their mother.

The brothers hope the statue will be seen as a lasting symbol of the “life and legacy” of The Princess of Wales.