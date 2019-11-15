Harry and Meghan bow out at final working royals engagement

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made their last public appearance as working members of the Royal Family.

Prince Harry and Meghan joined the Queen and other senior royals at the Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey on Monday afternoon.

The couple have been carrying out a series of public appearances in the UK before stepping back as working royals.

Article continues after advertisement

From 31 March, they will stop using their HRH titles and receiving public money.

The duke and duchess joined the Queen – who is head of the Commonwealth – the Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in the central London church.

Last-minute changes meant the Cambridges and the Sussexes were led straight to their seats – rather than waiting for the Queen and taking part in the procession as they did in 2019.