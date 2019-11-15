Home

Hanau: Eight dead in mass shooting in Germany

| @BBCWorld
February 20, 2020 12:45 pm
A police cordon has been set up in Hanau after the shooting [Source: BBC]

Eight people are dead following two shootings at shisha bars in the western German city of Hanau.

At least five people were injured after gunmen opened fire at about 22:00 local time.

Police added that they are searching for the suspects, who fled the scene and are currently at large.

The first shooting was at a bar in the city centre, while the second was in Hanau’s Kessel-stadt neighbourhood, according to local reports.

Police officers and helicopters are patrolling both areas.

An unknown number of gunmen killed three people at the first shisha bar, before driving to the second and shooting dead another five victims.

The motive for the attack is unclear.

