Half-million infected worldwide as deaths surge

The United States now has more coronavirus cases than any other country with close to 85,500 infections, according to Johns Hopkins University, pushing the total numbers worldwide to more than 531,000, with at least 24,000 deaths as of early Friday.

There were more than 81,700 known cases in China and 80,500 in Italy.

Over 122,000 people worldwide have recovered from COVID-19, while more than 24,054 people have died, including 1,288 in the US.

Article continues after advertisement

Italy reported the highest death toll with more than 8,200 deaths.