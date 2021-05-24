Home

World

Haiti seeks masterminds after 'assassins' detained

| @BBCWorld
July 9, 2021 6:52 am
Public anger has been rising over the killing, with a crowd forming outside a police station in Port-au-Prince [Source: Reuters]

Police in Haiti have killed or arrested the gunmen suspected of murdering President Jovenel Moïse, but say they are still hunting the masterminds.

At least four gunmen have been killed and six more detained including, reportedly, a US citizen.

People were urged to stay calm after they burned cars and seized two “foreigners” who they handed to police.

Article continues after advertisement

The interim PM has told the BBC that Mr Moïse may have been killed because he was fighting “oligarchs” in Haiti.

The president was shot dead at his home in the early hours of Wednesday. His wife, Martine, was seriously injured and has been flown to Florida for hospital treatment.

The acting prime minister, Claude Joseph, told the BBC “foreign mercenaries” had carried out the attack. Early reports said the attackers spoke English and Spanish – the Haitian official languages are French and Creole.

Mr Joseph said that Mr Moïse had been “fighting against some oligarchs in the country. We don’t know if there is a link between those oligarchs and the foreign mercenaries”.

Mr Moïse, 53, was deeply unpopular with many Haitians, and had many political opponents. The impoverished nation has also been plagued by gang warfare.

At a press briefing on Thursday afternoon, police chief Léon Charles confirmed that six suspects had been detained, adding: “We have the physical perpetrators in hand and we are looking for the instigators.”

He earlier said police had “blocked [the suspects] en route as they left the scene of the crime”, killing four.

