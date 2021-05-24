Haiti fuel tanker blast kills dozens in Cap-Haïtien

More than 60 people have been killed after a fuel tanker exploded in northern Haiti, officials say.

Reports say the vehicle was involved in an accident in the city of Cap-Haïtien, and the victims had been trying to gather leaking fuel when it ignited.

Local hospitals have been overwhelmed by those injured in the blast.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry said the entire Caribbean nation was grieving after the accident, as he declared three days of mourning.

Pictures posted on social media show an intense blaze at the scene of the accident in Haiti’s second-largest city. One witness described the blast site as “hell”.

Dozens of people were injured in the explosion and local medics said they feared the death toll would rise.