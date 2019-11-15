Guns and teargas in U.S. Capitol as Trump supporters attempt to overturn his loss

Police in the U.S. Capitol responded with drawn guns and teargas as hundreds of protesters stormed the building and sought to force Congress to undo President Donald Trump’s election loss.

This happened shortly after some of Trump’s fellow Republicans launched a last-ditch effort to throw out the results.

Members of the House of Representatives and the Senate were evacuated after pro-Trump protesters marched through the halls of Congress, forcing both chambers to suspend deliberations as they were meeting to certify

President-elect Joe Biden’s victory in the Nov. 3 election.

One protester occupied the Senate dais and yelled, “Trump won that election.” Protesters overturned barricades and clashed with police as thousands descended on the Capitol grounds.

Video showed protesters breaking windows and police deploying teargas inside the building. Local media reported that one person had been shot and video showed a person being wheeled from the building on a stretcher.

Vice President Mike Pence, who had presided over the joint session of Congress, had already been escorted from the Senate.