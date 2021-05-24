Home

Decision pending on containment borders|Education Ministry working on logistics|Ministry diligently tracks COVID outbreak|Minister calls on more innovative practices|Fiji on the verge of achieving 60% target|MoH records 131 new infections, one death|Import of medical testing device must have prior authorization|MoH team implementing mitigation phase on Beqa Island|Nananu villagers willing to relocate|26 percent of Year 13 students fully vaccinated|Government assures support to COVID-19 affected islands|COVID safe protocols to remain a way of life|COVID-19 numbers drop in Kadavu|Families in Yasawa to be assisted today|MoH records three deaths, 127 new COVID infections|Government assistance continues despite criticism|Health team to leave for Beqa|Moderna vaccine available for high-risk people in Vanua Levu|Obtaining reliable swab result is critical: Dr Fong|Residents excited about borders opening|Three more recoveries in Labasa|Health Ministry prepares for border opening|Students to get vaccinated soon: PM|Kadavu and Naviti enter mitigation phase|COVID-19 cases on Beqa Island increase to 48|
Gunmen kidnap foreign guests from Mexico hotel

September 15, 2021 3:23 pm
[Source: BBC]

Gunmen have abducted about 20 suspected migrants from a hotel in central Mexico, authorities say.

Armed men stormed the Sol y Luna hotel in the city of Matehuala in the early hours of Tuesday.

The kidnapped men and women are thought to be mostly from Haiti and Venezuela.

Police are hunting for the victims. But the abductors also took the hotel’s logbook of guests, complicating the search.

