Gunmen kidnap foreign guests from Mexico hotel

Gunmen have abducted about 20 suspected migrants from a hotel in central Mexico, authorities say.

Armed men stormed the Sol y Luna hotel in the city of Matehuala in the early hours of Tuesday.

The kidnapped men and women are thought to be mostly from Haiti and Venezuela.

Police are hunting for the victims. But the abductors also took the hotel’s logbook of guests, complicating the search.