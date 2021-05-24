Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
MoH considers vaccinating children|Families assisted under Solo Moms project|Police enforce protection measures in Labasa Town|Three new COVID infections recorded in North|COVID response team deployed to Kadavu|Nine more COVID deaths recorded|Wrong TINs submitted to by-pass system|Curfew hours brought forward for Labasa|Ministry keeps close watch on Kadavu|FEMAT tents prepared for other deployments|Travel to Koro Island suspended|Resorts target local market|15 new infections recorded on Malolo Island|Suspect remanded for alleged murder|Homes cordoned off in Namara Settlement, Labasa|Students studying under pine trees|Tourism Fiji CEO welcomed by Radisson Blu staff|EFL staff donate towards COVID response|PM reaffirms Fiji’s support to India|WHO calls for global solidarity|MOH expects more cases out of Kadavu|Farmers excited for reopening of Sawani border|Dr Hawea being questioned for allegedly sharing misinformation on COVID-19|COVID cases confirmed on Malolo Island|Ministry in discussion with overseas experts|
Full Coverage

World

Gunmen free kidnapped schoolchildren

| @BBCWorld
August 27, 2021 2:17 pm
The children were taken from an Islamic school in Tegina, Niger state. [Source: BBC]

Gunmen in Nigeria have freed a number of pupils who were kidnapped from an Islamic school in May, according to their head teacher.

Some 136 students from the school in Tegina, Niger state, were seized by gunmen demanding a ransom.

School officials say 15 students escaped in June and a further six died while in captivity.

Article continues after advertisement

Mass abductions for ransom have become increasingly common across Nigeria in recent months.

Head teacher Abubakar Alhassan said he could not give an exact number of how many students have been freed, but “none of the pupils are in captivity”.

He told AFP news agency that the students were being transported home.

It is not yet clear how the pupils were released.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.