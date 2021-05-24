Gunmen free kidnapped schoolchildren

Gunmen in Nigeria have freed a number of pupils who were kidnapped from an Islamic school in May, according to their head teacher.

Some 136 students from the school in Tegina, Niger state, were seized by gunmen demanding a ransom.

School officials say 15 students escaped in June and a further six died while in captivity.

Mass abductions for ransom have become increasingly common across Nigeria in recent months.

Head teacher Abubakar Alhassan said he could not give an exact number of how many students have been freed, but “none of the pupils are in captivity”.

He told AFP news agency that the students were being transported home.

It is not yet clear how the pupils were released.