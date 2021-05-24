Gunman kills several at Perm University

A gunman has killed at least eight people at a university in the Russian city of Perm, officials say.

The assailant walked on to the campus on Monday morning and started shooting.

Students and teachers barricaded themselves inside the university building; others were seen jumping from windows.

Article continues after advertisement

Police say they wounded and detained the attacker, who is said to be a student. The local health ministry says 19 people were injured in the attack.

The incident occurred at 11:00 (06:00 GMT) at Perm State University, located around 1,300 kilometres (800 miles) east of the capital, Moscow, in the Urals.

Videos circulating on social media shows students throwing belongings out of windows from buildings on campus before jumping to flee the shooter.

This piece of footage of students jumping out of windows was broadcast on Russian TV: