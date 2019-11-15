Home

Gunman kills at least 16 in rural Canada

| @BBCWorld
April 20, 2020 3:22 pm
Royal Canadian Mounted Police tweeted that they believed a police car was being used by the gunman. [Source: BBC]

A gunman who dressed as a policeman killed at least 16 people, including a female police officer, in the province of Nova Scotia, Canadian police say.

The 12-hour rampage ended in a car chase. The attacker is also dead.

Residents in the rural town of Portapique had been advised to lock themselves indoors after the attack began on Saturday.

Police earlier said the suspect was driving what appeared to be a police car.

The gunman shot people in several locations across Nova Scotia which meant authorities were still trying to establish the final death toll, police said on Sunday.

The police warned that there may be more victims.

