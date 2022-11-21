Gunman kills 5 in Colorado LGBTQ nightclub

[Source: ABC]

A gunman opened fire inside an LGBTQ nightspot in Colorado Springs late on Saturday, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others before being stopped by “heroic” clubgoers.

Authorities says they are investigating whether the attack was motivated by hate.

Police identified the suspect as 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich and says he used a “long rifle.”

He was taken into police custody shortly after the shooting began and was being treated for injuries.

The shooting was reminiscent of the 2016 Pulse club massacre, when a gunman killed 49 people at the gay nightclub of that name in Orlando, Florida, before he was fatally shot by police.

It unfolded as LGBTQ communities and allies around the world prepared to mark the Transgender Day of Remembrance on Sunday, an annual observance to honor victims of transphobic violence.