Gunman had long-running feud with condo board

[Source: BBC]

A man who shot and killed his neighbours in a Canada apartment complex was embroiled in a legal dispute with the building’s board.

According to court documents, the 73-year-old filed several lawsuits against the board that a judge later described as “frivolous”.

The board of the building in Vaughan, Ontario also took him to court in 2018 over alleged threatening behaviour.

Five people were killed and another was injured in the shooting on Sunday.

Police said three of the victims were members of the apartment complex’s board, though they have not disclosed a motive.

The victims’ names have not yet been released.

The alleged gunman has been named as Francesco Villi. He was shot and killed by a responding officer in a hallway.

The gunman was expected to appear at a court hearing on Monday where the condo corporation was requesting his eviction from the building temporarily.

The board had also asked a judge to find Villi in contempt for violating a previous order not to contact them, according to the Toronto Star newspaper.

It reports that the building corporation filed a restraining order against the suspect in November 2018, due to his “threatening, abusive, intimidating and harassing behaviour”.

Social media accounts under the alleged gunman’s name feature several videos – one of which was posted a few hours before the shooting – in which he expressed grievances with the building’s board because of an electrical room underneath his apartment.