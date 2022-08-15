Gunman charged over Canberra airport shooting

[Source: BBC]

A 63-year-old man has been charged with firearm offences after firing shots inside Australia’s Canberra airport yesterday afternoon.

Police said the man, from New South Wales, sat on seats in a check-in area before shooting a number times into the building’s windows.

No-one was injured in the incident, which sent passengers running in fear.

Article continues after advertisement

Gun violence is rare in Australia, which has some of the toughest firearms laws in the world.