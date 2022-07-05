Gunfire “likely responsible” for journalist’s death

[Source: Aljazeera]

The US Department of State says that independent investigators could “not reach a definitive conclusion” regarding the origin of the bullet that killed Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, but says Israeli military gunfire is “likely responsible” for her death.

The Department in a statement says ballistic experts determined the bullet was badly damaged, which prevented a clear conclusion.

The US Security Coordinator, by summarising investigations by both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, also says the detailed forensic analysis shows no reason to believe the shooting was intentional.

Palestinian officials, international rights groups and media outlets carried out independent investigations that concluded that Abu Akleh was killed by the Israeli military.