Guam suffers 21st COVID fatality

RNZ
September 10, 2020 2:56 pm
A Covid-19 testing point in Guam. [Source: RNZ]

Twenty-one people have now died from COVID-19 in Guam.

The latest death was a 74-year-old woman who had underlying health conditions that were compounded by the coronavirus.

She was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on 25 August and died on Thursday morning.

There have been six COVID-related deaths since the weekend.

The total number of fatalities includes three people in their 30s and one in their 40s.

The oldest fatal case was a 96-year-old woman.

There were 45 positive COVID-19 test results declared yesterday in Guam.

The island has close to 700 active cases, including 53 in hospital and 12 in intensive care units.

