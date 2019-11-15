Grim India record with 2,000 dead in one day

Experts express concern over accuracy of infection and death data in India as testing capacity remains limited.

India has registered 2,000 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from COVID-19 to 11,903. The number of infections surged to more than 354,000.

The WHO has welcomed as “great news” the findings of a University of Oxford study that found dexamethasone, a widely available steroid, helped save the lives of people with severe symptoms of COVID-19.

More than 8.1 million people have been confirmed to have the new coronavirus around the world. Nearly four million have recovered, while approaching 444,000 have died, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. The United States has the most cases and deaths, followed by Brazil.