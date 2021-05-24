Home

Grieving Russians can't believe talk of war crimes

| @BBCWorld
April 13, 2022 7:00 am
Stavropol cemetery. [Source: BBC News]

In Stavropol cemetery, there is a new line of graves.

The fresh mounds of earth are covered in a sea of flowers. Decorating the graves, fluttering in the breeze, are military banners with emblems of elite Russian units.

Fixed to wooden crosses are the portraits of soldiers, their names and the dates they died.

Article continues after advertisement

The servicemen buried here lost their lives after 24 February: the start of President Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine.

At the cemetery, I meet Dmitry. He lays red carnations at the grave of his former paratrooper comrade, an officer called Sergei Tysyachny.

“I don’t believe these fakes,” Dmitry says about war crime allegations levelled against some Russian soldiers. “I will never believe them.

“I know how my commander, Sergei, taught us to act. I trust my comrades and my army. They would never do things like this.”

