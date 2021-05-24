Home

Greta Thunberg returns home after COP26 in Glasgow

UK News
November 10, 2021 3:25 am

Teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg has returned to Sweden after a week in Glasgow for the UN climate summit.

Ms Thunberg has been highly critical of the COP26 talks that are beginning their second and final week, with countries under pressure to increase action to cut emissions to avoid dangerous warming and provide finance for poorer nations to cope with climate impacts.

The 18-year-old activist, who inspired the youth climate strike movement with her one-person school protest starting in 2018, was not invited to formally address the COP26 conference.

Article continues after advertisement

She told young protesters at a march on Friday that the UN talks were “now a global north greenwash festival, a two-week long celebration of business as usual and blah blah blah” and branded it a failure.

It is understood she left Glasgow at the weekend and travelled by train back to Stockholm.

Ms Thunberg was off school last week due to the autumn break and had decided to attend only the first week of the COP26 conference to avoid missing too many days of school.

 

 

 

