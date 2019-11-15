Greece urges help from European countries

Greece has urged European countries to “move from words of solidarity” to action as it struggles to find shelter to thousands of migrants left homeless after a fire destroyed their camp.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ comments were echoed by German Chancellor Angela Merkel who says the EU must share more responsibility.

France, Germany and the Netherlands have offered to take in some migrants.

About 13,000 people had been living in squalor in the Moria camp on Lesbos.

For a third-night families were sleeping on roads, in fields, car parks and even in the cemetery after fleeing the camp. The government said it would take days to find accommodation for them.

Near the ruins of Moria – Greece’s largest camp – local residents blocked roads to stop charities from delivering aid and said they were against the construction of new tents.