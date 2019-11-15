Greece to allow some foreign visitors back into the country starting on June 15

Greece says it is ready to reopen the country to some foreign visitors on June 15.

Greek Prime Minister and Tourism Minister announced in televised speeches a roadmap to kickstart the country’s tourism sector, which accounts for roughly 20% of Greece’s GDP.

On June 15, some international flights will resume, but only to and from Athens International Airport.

Article continues after advertisement

In this first stage, only visitors from specific countries with low infection rates will be allowed in.

The Greek tourism minister said the list of countries will be published by the end of this month but cited Germany, Israel and Cyprus as examples.

On July 1, after the first phase has been evaluated, all airports will be open to international travelers from all countries with some potential exceptions for countries with high infection rates.

Visitors will not be required to take a compulsory coronavirus test before entering the country and they will not have to remain in quarantine.