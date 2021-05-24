Home

Greece erects fence at Turkey border amid warnings of Afghan migrant surge

| @BBCWorld
August 21, 2021 4:28 pm
[Source: BBC]

Greece has installed a 40km (25-mile) fence and surveillance system on its border with Turkey amid concern over a surge of migrants from Afghanistan.

His comments came as Turkey called on European countries to take responsibility for Afghan migrants.

In a telephone conversation with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said a sharp increase in people leaving Afghanistan could pose “a serious challenge for everyone”.

Article continues after advertisement

The rapid takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban, an Islamist militant group, has left some fearing for their lives and seeking to escape the country, often by any means necessary.

Mr Chrisochoidis said the crisis had created new “possibilities for migrant flows” into Europe.

Greece, which was on the frontline of the migrant crisis in 2015 when more than a million people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East crossed from Turkey into the EU, has said it may send back any Afghans that arrive illegally through the country.

Of those who arrived in Greece during the migrant crisis, many travelled further north throughout Europe, but about 60,0000 have remained in the country.

