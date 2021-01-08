Greater Brisbane will go into three-day lockdown

A hard three-day lockdown will be implemented in greater Brisbane from 6pm today after one local case of COVID was recorded on Thursday.

The area, which includes, Brisbane, Logan, Ipswich, Moreton Bay and Redlands will go into lockdown.

Residents will only be allowed to leave their homes for essential reasons such as essential work, health or compassionate care, exercise and essential shopping.

Article continues after advertisement

Masks will also be mandated if residents leave their homes during the weekend.

Funerals will also be restricted to 20 people and weddings to 10 people.

Residents have also been asked to avoid non-essential activities such as hairdressers, nail salons, cinemas and gyms.