Governments 'to insist' on vaccines for flying

The boss of Australian airline Qantas has told the BBC that “governments are going to insist” on vaccines for international travellers.

Coronavirus vaccines are seen as crucial to reviving an industry that saw worldwide passenger numbers fall 75.6% last year.

Chief Executive, Alan Joyce, says many governments are talking about vaccination as “a condition of entry”.

Article continues after advertisement

He believes that would justify changing the terms and conditions on which tickets are booked.

But government restrictions and fears of catching coronavirus have led to an unprecedented fall in passenger numbers in an industry which carried 4.5 billion people in 2019.