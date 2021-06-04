Home

COVID-19
Full Coverage

World

Government ‘dragging feet’ on China forced labour

| @BBCWorld
June 10, 2021 3:25 pm

The government is “dragging its feet” in taking action against UK companies linked to the use of forced labour in China’s Xinjiang region, MPs have said.

In March the Business department (Beis) vowed to sanction firms that could not prove they had no ties with Xinjiang.

But it has refused to commit to “clear timeframes and substantive actions”, the Beis Select Committee said.

A government spokesperson said not only had it introduced measures against a forced labour, there was more to come.

Xinjiang, in north-west China, is home to the Uighur Muslim population.

China has been accused of committing genocide and crimes against humanity through its repression of the Uighurs – allegations it denies.

The Committee said UK firms in fashion, retail, media and technology could all be linked to the use of forced labour in Xinjiang and had called for fines and blacklisting of those that failed to change.

But while the government agreed to amend and strengthen the Modern Slavery Act 2015, the Committee said its response had not gone far enough.

It also said ministers had rejected most of the recommendations it had made to improve oversight in an earlier report.

“The fact that the government has rejected the majority of the recommendations is disheartening in the extreme,” said MP Nusrat Ghani, lead Beis Committee member looking at forced labour in the UK.

“Given the horrifying evidence of abuses, it beggars belief the government is dragging its feet in bringing forward the tough action needed to help to tackle the exploitation of forced labour in Xinjiang.”

