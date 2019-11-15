GOP House members denounce Trump’s unproven claim of electoral fraud

Members of President Donald Trump’s own party have denounced him following his statement claiming that he has been cheated in the recently-concluded US presidential race.

In a statement on social media, Republican Representative Will Hurd of Texas said that what is Trump doing “is not only dangerous and wrong, it undermines the very foundation America was built upon.”

Meanwhile, Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger of Illinois said that the president should “STOP spreading debunked misinformation.”

Americans continue to watch and wait to see who will be declared the winner of Tuesday’s presidential election.

Currently, Biden is projected to have won 264 electoral votes, Trump 214 and 270 are needed to win.

Alaska, Georgia, Nevada, North Carolina and Pennsylvania are still counting ballots and winners have not been projected in those states.

Arizona has been projected for Biden, but officials say mail-in ballots are still being counted.